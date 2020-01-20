Airports, major railway stations in state put on high alert

Detection of a live bomb at Mangaluru Airport has prompted the government to declare high alert across the state especially at vantage transit points like airports and railway stations.

The state government on Monday acknowledged that it has received specific intelligence inputs from the Centre pertaining to possible terror activities ahead of the Republic Day.

Stating that security has been beefed up across the state, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons in Shiggaon that the police have identified the suspect and efforts are on to nab the culprit. “We have been informed about the possible terror activities in the backdrop of Republic Day celebrations by the Intelligence officials. Security forces have been put on high alert across the state,” Bommai said.

The Home minister added, “Our police have identified the culprit suspected to have planted the bomb inside the airport. Very soon we will arrest him.”

Amar Kumar Pandey, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), told DH that all the crowded places, including transit points like airports, railway stations and bus stations have been put on high alert. Bhaskar Rao, Police Commissioner, Bengaluru, said, “The Bengaluru police and CISF have made elaborate security arrangements at KIA. All the vehicles, persons entering the KIA premises are checked thoroughly. As part of the standard operating procedure, the entire KIA premise was checked.” Similar security arrangements have also been made at Bengaluru railway station, Metro stations, Hubballi railway station and Belagavi railway station.

Security at the Sambra Airport at Belagavi, where a private operator launched flight between Indore and Belagavi on Monday, was provided with heavy security. A bomb disposal squad checked the airport for any suspicious materials. Similarly, the security cover around Kalaburagi airport has also been enhanced.

The police department has also cancelled the leaves of all the lower-rung officials until the Republic Day celebrations barring medical emergency cases. “A team of CCB police is also in touch with the Mangaluru police, and gathering information pertaining to the bomb found at the airport,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the police has appealed to the public to alert them, if they find any suspicious objects or persons in their surroundings.