Ajai Kumar Dubey named Railway Wheel Factory chief

DHNS
Bengaluru,
  Aug 29 2021, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 00:03 ist
Credit: DH file photo

Ajai Kumar Dubey, an IRSS officer of 1985 batch, has taken charge as General Manager of Rail Wheel Factory, succeeding Rajiv Kumar Vyas.

Dubey has served as Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) at Lucknow, DRM at Solapur and other capacities.

He was working as principal chief materials manager in Eastern Railway before coming to RWF.

Karnataka
Indian Railways

