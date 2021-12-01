Akram Pasha is labour commissioner

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 01 2021, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 07:38 ist

The state government has appointed IAS officer Akram Pasha as Labour Commissioner. Before the transfer, Pasha was secretary of the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

IAS officer
Karnataka

