Alert PA of MLC helps nab 3 trying to sell stolen SUV

A gang of three has been arrested by the High Grounds police for trying to sell a stolen SUV using the registration number of a MLC’s SUV. The gang had also created the registration documents in the name of the MLC.

The fraud came to light when Madesh, personal assistant of MLC S L Bhojegowda, noticed a SUV (Toyota Innova Crysta) similar to that of his boss with the same registration number parked in a showroom of used vehicles.

He inquired about the vehicle and the showroom staff showed him a RC which was in the name of S L Bhojegowda.

Madesh suspected something fishy and called Bhojegowda and inquired if he had put up his SUV for sale. Bhojegowda informed him he had not left his vehicle anywhere and it was with him.

Madesh lodged a complaint with High Grounds Police. A team headed by police inspector C B Shivaswamy arrested the used car showroom owner Imran. Later, they arrested Manjunath of Attur Layout and Shabaz Khan from Mysuru. Manjunath and Khan work as agents of the used cars. Both have confessed to police that a person in Mysuru gave them the SUV and documents.

The police are making efforts to trace the person who gave the SUV to the accused persons and are also verifying the details of the owner of the stolen SUV.