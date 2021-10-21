All 96 travellers from Karnataka safe in Uttarakhand

All 96 travellers from Karnataka safe in Uttarakhand: Minister

The state government had established a help desk for assisting stranded people like passengers, pilgrims, tourists and visitors from Karnataka

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 21 2021, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 21:53 ist
NDRF teams assisting citizens during floods in Uttarakhand. Credit: Reuters Photo

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Thursday said all the 96 people from Karnataka who are stranded in rain and flood ravaged Uttarakhand are "completely safe".

"We have identified all the 96 people from 10 families and got in touch with them. All of them are safe. We have taken all possible measures to ensure their safety and their safe return," Ashoka said.

The state government on Tuesday had established a help desk for assisting stranded people like passengers, pilgrims, tourists and visitors from Karnataka at various places in Uttarakhand. On the tremors felt at Gadikeshwar in Kalaburagi district, Ashoka said, he has personally visited the spot and interacted with the families staying there, and the government has taken up measures to construct temporary sheds for the affected families.

"The scientists have given a preliminary report and the study will go on for one more month. We have been in touch with the district administration. Sufficient funds have been allocated to the deputy commissioner's account for taking up relief works," he added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttarakhand
Karnataka
floods
rains
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

For sleepy HK residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze

For sleepy HK residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze

This rare 17th century coin could fetch $300,000

This rare 17th century coin could fetch $300,000

Rich should pay for greater carbon footprint: Study

Rich should pay for greater carbon footprint: Study

Egypt dissidents revive rich prison writing tradition

Egypt dissidents revive rich prison writing tradition

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

Temples don’t need privatisation

Temples don’t need privatisation

 