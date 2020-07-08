All depts on alert as new ransomware infects computers

Karnataka has asked all government departments to be alert as a new ransomware called Try2Cry is said to be infecting the Windows computers.

“In the wake of new Ransomware “TRY2CRY” infecting user files in desktops and laptops, it is informed to keep operating systems and antivirus software up-to-date and scan USB drives for virus before using,” the e-Governance department has said in its alert.

“It is strongly recommended to use only KSWAN (Karnataka State Wide Area Network) internet service on all the officially provided end user machines viz desktops and laptops.”

Apparently, the Try2Cry ransomware infects USB flash drives and uses Windows shortcuts (.lnk files) to worm its way into a targeted device. A ransomware is a malware that locks a user’s access to files or the device; access is restored only upon the payment of a ransom.

“There’s no imminent breach or attack,” Centre for e-Governance chief executive officer Vipin Singh told DH. “We regularly receive alerts from central agencies and we got an alert on the Try2Cry ransomware,” he said.

“The government largely uses KSWA, but there are officers that are yet to be provided with KSWAN. Also, people having KSWAN may be using other networks. It’s a secure network with filters that control what you can access,” Singh explained.

The e-Governance department gets alerts from National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). “In the recent past, the number of alerts has increased exponentially,” Singh said.