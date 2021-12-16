All districts to have universities: Education Minister

All districts to have universities: Education Minister

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS,
  • Dec 16 2021, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 01:57 ist
Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan speaking during the launch of Jnanayana Research Fellowship programme and Electronic Document Delivery and Tracking System at VTU in Belagavi on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has said that government will establish universities in all the districts in the state. The proposed varsities will have maximum 25 staff members, including vice-chancellor.

The minister was speaking at an event in Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) here on Wednesday. He said varsities could now be set up on small lands with modern technology.

C N Ashwath Narayan
Karnataka
Education

