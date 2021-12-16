All districts to have universities: Education Minister

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has said that government will establish universities in all the districts in the state. The proposed varsities will have maximum 25 staff members, including vice-chancellor.
The minister was speaking at an event in Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) here on Wednesday. He said varsities could now be set up on small lands with modern technology.
