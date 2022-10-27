All grievances addressed, not quitting Cong: Muniyappa

Dismissing speculation of his joining BJP, former union minister K H Muniyappa on Thursday said he would remain in Congress and that all his grievances were redressed by the top brass.

“I did have some grievances about the party activities in Kolar and the same was brought to the notice of the top leaders. Several leaders spoke to me and addressed the issue. Now, I am happy,” he said.

The senior Congress leader, who met the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge here, told reporters, “I have no plan to quit Congress. The party top brass assured to address all my grievances. Most of the issues have been resolved.”

Muniyappa, who felt sidelined in the district recently after former Mulbagal MLA Kothur Manjunath and former Chintamani MLA M C Sudhakar joined Congress, had said that the two were inducted into the party without consulting him.

When Muniyappa met Health Minister Sudhakar recently, there was speculation that he may join BJP.

Muniyappa said Kharge's election as party president would help strengthen the party in the country, Karnataka in particular.