All India Veerashaiva-Lingayat meet in Davangere

The three-day 23rd All India Veerashaiva-Lingayat convention will be held between December 23 and 25 at MBA college ground here.

A decision on dates of the convention was taken at a preparatory meeting. It was decided to create awareness that Veerashaiva and Lingayat are same and request the Centre to include Veerashaiva-Lingayat in the list of Other Backward Classes.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and pontiffs of various mutts will participate. Over one lakh people are likely to participate,” Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha national vice president Athani Veeranna said.