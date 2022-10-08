All India Veerashaiva-Lingayat meet in Davangere

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 08 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 03:22 ist

The three-day 23rd All India Veerashaiva-Lingayat convention will be held between December 23 and 25 at MBA college ground here.

A decision on dates of the convention was taken at a preparatory meeting. It was decided to create awareness that Veerashaiva and Lingayat are same and request the Centre to include Veerashaiva-Lingayat in the list of Other Backward Classes.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and pontiffs of various mutts will participate. Over one lakh people are likely to participate,” Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha national vice president Athani Veeranna said.

Karnataka

