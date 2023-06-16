K'taka ministers called to Delhi by Kharge on June 21

All Karnataka ministers called to Delhi by Congress President Kharge on June 21: D K Shivakumar

There are reports that Siddaramaiah has sought an appointment with the Prime Minister.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 16 2023, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 16:58 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala during a meeting. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the entire state cabinet has been called to New Delhi by Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge for a meeting with the party top brass.

They are also likely to meet a host of central ministers separately during the visit to discuss various state projects, he said, and did not rule out the possibility of him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read | Siddaramaiah, the Congress’s southern satrap

Not giving any direct answer regarding him and the Chief Minister meeting the Prime Minister during the visit to the national capital, Shivakumar merely stated, "We are in a federal structure. All of us have to work together."

"On June 21, our party President has called all of us ministers (to Delhi) to (get to) know us as some of them had not met Rahul Gandhi, Kharge. They will also discuss with us on the implementation of the (poll) manifesto and 'guarantees'. They have called us to advise us on how to function as a government," Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said while speaking to reporters here.

He added: "During the visit, we will be meeting some central ministers. I'm requesting time with some ministers to discuss some pending projects."

Shivakumar said the state cabinet would seek cooperation from everyone and pointed out that many have already assured cooperation in the interest of Karnataka irrespective of political differences."

