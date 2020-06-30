All universities told to shift to digital communication

From July 15, communications of all state-run universities will go digital. Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has instructed all university heads to shift their communication to e-office.

During the inauguration of Affiliation portal designed by state Higher Education department, in association with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Ashwath Narayan instructed the heads of the varsities that even the communications to the government should be of digital/online mode from July 15. “All universities should convert to e-office and even the files to the government should be forwarded through digital mode,” the minister said.

“Switching to e-office will put an end to holding of files at various levels for no reasons and there will not be any delay in clearance of files,” he said.

From the 2020-21 academic year, the affiliation process will completely go into a digital mode and universities should submit all details to the government via online mode. “This will avoid unnecessary delay in the affiliation process and there will be more transparency,” Ashwath Narayan said.