Alleged poacher dies in gelatin blast at Machigad village, Karnataka

An alleged poacher was killed in a gelatin bomb blast at Machigad village in Khanapur taluk on Wednesday.

The blast took place after a tractor rammed into a motorcycle near a curve in the village and gelatin bombs from the motorcyclist's bag spilled and came under the tractor wheel.

Sources said that poachers from Shivamogga had placed the bombs to hunt wild animals on Tuesday night near Beedi village wherein animals come to quench their thirst and had come to the spot to verify if their acts had yielded results. As none of the animals had stamped on them, poachers were carrying the explosive to another location on their motorcycle.

One person was blown away and died on the spot. The man who passed away has been identified as Girish (28), a resident of Shivamogga and the injured has been identified as Shivakumar.

The tractor too was thrown off at a distance due to the impact of the blast. The Nandgad police are investigating.