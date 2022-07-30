Alleging discrimination, Muslim leaders boycott peace meeting

Muslim Central Committee Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district boycotted the district peace committee meeting on Saturday.

Committee Leaders charged that the government has been responding to one community, and said there is no point in attending the peace committee meeting convened by the district administration. Muslim Central Committee Vice President B M Mumtaz Ali said the committee covering 1000 mosques has been supporting peace and harmony in society. Even the final rites of Fazil was conducted in a peaceful manner.

“The government should treat all equally. It should not favour one particular community. There is no equality in the state. We boycotted the meeting as chief minister Basavaraj Bommai who visited Praveen Nettaru’s house did not visit the house of Masood who succumbed on July 21. Fazil was hacked to death when CM was present in Mangaluru,” he said and sought to know why the lives of two youths who lost their lives were less important.

He said three lives were lost within a week. But there was discrimination in the distribution of compensation. “We have no objection if the Chief Minister had presented party's compensation to family of Praveen. While distributing compensation from government, it should be given to all three families,” he said. The committee met on Saturday and decided to raise a compensation of about Rs 25 lakh each to the family of Masood and Fazil.

DK Muslim Okkuta President K Ashraf said the Chief minister should have convened a peace committee meeting. Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar responding to absence of Muslim leaders in peace meeting informed on having directed his officers to contact all prominent persons. “A few leaders spoke to me and had expressed their inability to attend the meeting as an organisation of Muslim leaders had convened a meeting at the same time," he said.

Leaders from all communities have promised to maintain peace. "By not attending the meeting it does not mean that they are not extending support to police,” the Commissioner clarified.