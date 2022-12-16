Allot 14 seats for Billava candidates in coastal belt, Shivamogga: Pranavananda Swamiji

Pranavananda Swamiji of Brahma Sri Narayana Guru Shakthi Peeta urged political parties to allot at least 14 seats for candidates from Billava/Ediga/Namadhari communities in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga districts in upcoming Assembly elections.

He said political representation for the community should be increased. He accused political parties of following a policy of divide and rule all these years in the region. They have made youth from the community scapegoats for their vendetta politics, he said, adding that more than 21 youths from the Billava community lost their lives to political murders in the region. “If leaders from the community are not given tickets, then we will have to look for alternative systems,” he said in Mangaluru on Friday.

658-km long padayatra planned

Pranavananda Swamiji said the 658-km long padayatra from Mangaluru to Bengaluru will be held from January 6 to urge the government to launch the Narayana Guru Development Corporation. As a part of the padayatra, heads of 25 backward community mutts including Lambani, Madiwala, Valmiki will take part in a religious meet being held in Mangaluru. Veteran Congress leader B Janardhan Poojary will flag off the padayatra.

Telangana minister Srinivas Goud, Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud and others will take part. The padayatra will cover 20 km daily. Two seers from Sivagiri mutt will take part. The government should earmark Rs 500 as a corpus fund for the Corporation dedicated for the welfare of Billava community, he said.

The religious leader also said the atrocities on Billava leaders in the name of Sigandur Chowdeshwari Temple in Shivamogga should be stopped. The administration of the temple has been in the hands of the Ediga community from time immemorial. There is a conspiracy to hand it over to the upper castes, he alleged.

He said the reservation quota for the Billava community should be increased.“Billava community should come under ST category after conducting a study on genealogy of the community. This in turn will help in increasing political representation to the community."