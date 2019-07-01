Allotted seats not of their choice, med aspirants panic

A few medical and dental courses seat aspirants were in for a shock on Monday morning on the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) premises as they did not get seats in courses of their choice.

The received messages on their phones about rejection of seat or allotment of seat in some other course. The seat aspirants panicked for a while and approached KEA officials.

“They were the candidates who got seats last year. Some have got admissions, while some others returned the seats. As per norms, such candidates will not get seats in the same discipline this year.”

Candidates who have failed to register their NEET score with KEA even after several reminders were allotted BSc agriculture seats.“In case the candidates are not eligible to get medical/dental seats despite registering, they are given other courses as per their ranking. As most candidates have no information about it, they were worried and approached us seeking clarity,” said a senior KEA official.