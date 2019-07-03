Almatti sees first inflow, receives 16.8 k cusecs

With Krishna river catchment in Maharashtra receiving copious rain, Lal Bahadur Shastri Sagara reservoir (Almatti) on Wednesday has received its first inflow of the season.

On Wednesday, Almatti reservoir received 16,875 cusecs. The reservoir, with a maximum storage capacity of 123.0891 tmcft, has 22.538 tmcft, as on Wednesday.

On the corresponding date, last year, the reservoir had storage of 37.203 tmcft.

Every year, the reservoir used to receive inflows in June month itself. But this time, owing to below par monsoon, so far, the inflow was delayed by a month.

The water level in the dam rose to 508.30 metres. The full reservoir level (FRL) is 519.60 metres. The inflow into Krishna river at Rajapur barrage in Karnataka-Maharashtra border, on Wednesday, was 23,451 cusecs.

Heavy rain in Hosapete

Several parts of Hosapete taluk, including the town, experienced heavy showers on Wednesday afternoon, causing hardships to the commuters.

Overcast conditions prevailed over many parts of the taluk, including Nagenahalli, Vyasanakere, Basavanadurga, Hosuru, Sitaram tanda, and Hosapete town, since morning. The skies opened up in the afternoon and it poured for nearly an hour.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Shivamogga district. Shivamogga, Shikaripur, Sagar, Sorab, Bhadravathi, Thirthahalli, Hosanagar received moderate to heavy rains. Most parts of the district witnessed heavy rains in the morning. Agumbe received rainfall of 56.8 mm and Thirthahalli 88.6mm. Following good spell of rains in Sagar taluk over the last several days, Jog Falls is regaining the lost glory.