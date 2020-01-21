Alumni of St Aloysius school revisit old times

It was a memorable day for the students of Class 10 of 1978 batch of St Aloysius High School as many were being reunited with their classmates after 42 years.

There was a lot of backslapping, enthusiastic hugging, name calling and bonhomie among the batchmates, who were now all distinguished doctors, engineers, businessmen, social activists, army colonel, planters and so on.

Dressed in their best and beaming with enthusiasm, the 1978 SSLC batch could not stop talking and hugging their classmates, whom they had lost contact over the years.

They explored memories and exchanged humorous anecdotes of the school days. It had taken almost six months of planning, coordinating, locating and cajoling the batchmates, now settled in from different parts of the world, to attend the event.

Finally, they were reunited at St Aloysius Chapel here, recently. After a formal introduction and group photo, the group shifted to The River Roost Resort, on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Music and songs by Brian Roderick and Roy Francis, settled in Australia, ensured that there was never a dull moment.

In the Karaoke, unknown talents emerged from the gathering. Even after 42 years, they remembered the ludicrous nicknames of their teachers, their distinct dressing style, way of teaching and disciplinary methods.

A beautifully composed video with messages from the rector, school teachers, headmaster and religious heads was also screened on the occasion.

They were served lunch and dinner with traditional local delicacies. In the end, the batch mates decided to meet regularly to walk down the memory lane.