Ambulance breakdown causes death of woman, allege villagers

T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 29 2020, 15:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Villagers of Yachenahalli, under Bannur hobli of T Narsipur taluk, alleged that an ailing woman died as the ambulance, that arrived to fetch her to a hospital, broke down on Tuesday morning.

As Boramma (55) was suffering from low BP, her family members called an ambulance on the 108 helpline. The ambulance arrived, but Boramma could not be shifted to a hospital, due to the breakdown. Thus, her family members arranged a private vehicle and shifted Boramma to a hospital in Mandya city. The villagers alleged that Boramma died due to the delay caused by the breakdown of the ambulance.

They said, the negligence of both, the Health Department and the Ambulance driver, caused the death of the woman.

