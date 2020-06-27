Ambuteertha to be developed on the lines of Talakaveri: K S Eshwarappa

District in-charge Minister K S Eshwarappa said Ambuteertha, source of river Sharavathy, in Thirthahalli taluk, would be developed on the lines of Talakaveri in Kodagu district.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, he said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has already held meeting with the officials concerned in Bengaluru on developing Ambuteertha in Thirthahalli taluk. The government has approved development works. Panchayat Raj Department, Sahyadri Heritage Authority, Upper Tunga Irrigation department and Muzrai department will work together towards implementing development projects.

He said under the first phase, sacred tank (pushkarani) will be constructed in Ambuteertha at a cost of Rs 10 to 15 crore, revetment wall would be constructed around the tank, walking path, revetment wall behind the source of the river Sharavathy, community hall construction and road development between Nonaburu-Ambuteertha-Araga, temple would be reconstructed without damaging original architecture as it is one of the most ancient temples, he explained.

He said all development works would be launched on June 28 in Ambuteertha in Thirthalli taluk. Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Pujari, Tourism Minister C T Ravi and others would be present. MLA Araga Jnanenra will preside over the event.

On measures taken in the district to contain Covid-19, he said district administration has taken all measures to contain Covid-19. He also asked people to follow guidelines of the government such as wearing mask, maintaining social distancing in public places and thus, join hands with the district administration to control spread of Covid-19.

Mayor Suvarna Shankar, Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer M L Vyshali were present in press conference.