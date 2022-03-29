Amid hijab row, SSLC exams off to smooth start

Over 8.73 lakh students across Karnataka appeared for the Class 10 (SSLC) state board exams amid the hijab controversy, with a few clerics appealing to students not to skip the exam as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

As if the anxiety of facing board exams after a hiatus of two years was not enough, students had to contend with “dress code” pressure in the backdrop of the recent order of the high court. However, barring initial confusion in a few parts of the state, the examination was a smooth affair on day one.

As the primary and secondary education department had clearly instructed candidates to turn up in uniforms at examination centres, several students who had come with hijabs were asked to remove them. In several schools, separate rooms were arranged for students to remove their hijab before entering the hall.

Also Read — 97.59% students turn up for SSLC exam on first day

Though the HC’s order on the hijab applied only to students, a hijab-clad invigilator at an examination centre in Bengaluru North was replaced at the last minute. Despite the teacher’s willingness to remove the hijab, the chief examiner reportedly insisted that she be relieved from exam duties.

Speaking to DH, a senior official from the department said keeping in mind the previous incidents and to avoid any issues during the exams, the invigilator was relieved.

Elsewhere, a student at a school in Ilkal of Bagalkot district refused to take off her hijab and reportedly returned home without appearing for the exam. The girl, studying at an Urdu school, refused to remove the hijab and handed over a letter to the chief invigilator which read, “Hijab is an essential part of Islam and my conscience does not permit me to remove it. If I am asked to remove it to appear for the exam, I will not attend the exam.”

Ilkal tahsildar Basavaraj Melavani and chief invigilator Basavaraj Bandi tried to convince the girl. In Mysuru, over 25 students belonging to the minority community were absent for exam, according to officials. However, the reason behind their absence was not known.

In Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, in an appeal to students and parents, religious leaders and clerics appealed to candidates to appear for the exams while keeping faith in the Supreme Court where the matter is pending. “The hijab matter is pending before the Supreme Court and we are hopeful of getting justice at the Apex Court. Exams are important and students must write them,” appealed Ulema A P Aboobacker Musliyar in Moodabidri. Similarly, scholar Zainul Ulama M Abdul Hameed Musliyar Mani Ustad also advised parents, “Parents must focus on the children’s exams.”

Watch the latest DH Videos here: