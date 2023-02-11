Amit Shah inaugurates Bharat Mata Mandira in Puttur

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah inaugurated Bharat Mata Mandira at Amaragiri in Ishwaramangala of Puttur on Saturday.

It is developed through the Dharmasri Prathishtana. It aims to commemorate Bharat Mata and her brave warriors, to instill patriotic fervour in people. Dharmarshi Prathishtana Administrative Dharmadarshi Achyutha Moodethaya said that Amaragiri has been built on two-and-a-half acres of land belonging to the Trust at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

After the Bharat Mata Mandira in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, this is the second such temple in the south.

Inside the temple, there is a six-foot tall idol of Bharat Mata built in marble, and three-foot-tall statues of farmers and warriors.

Prior to the inauguration, Amit Shah visited the Shree Panchamukhi Anjaneya Temple Hanumagiri in Ishwaramangala near Puttur. Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and others.