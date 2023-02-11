Amit Shah inaugurates Bharat Mata Mandira in Puttur

Amit Shah inaugurates Bharat Mata Mandira in Puttur

After the Bharat Mata Mandira in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, this is the second such temple in the south

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 11 2023, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 15:52 ist
A view of Bharat Mata Mandira at Amaragiri at Ishwaramangala in Puttur on Saturday. Credit: Special arrangement

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah inaugurated Bharat Mata Mandira at Amaragiri in Ishwaramangala of Puttur on Saturday.

It is developed through the Dharmasri Prathishtana. It aims to commemorate Bharat Mata and her brave warriors, to instill patriotic fervour in people. Dharmarshi Prathishtana Administrative Dharmadarshi Achyutha Moodethaya said that Amaragiri has been built on two-and-a-half acres of land belonging to the Trust at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

After the Bharat Mata Mandira in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, this is the second such temple in the south.

Inside the temple, there is a six-foot tall idol of Bharat Mata built in marble, and three-foot-tall statues of farmers and warriors.

Prior to the inauguration, Amit Shah visited the Shree Panchamukhi Anjaneya Temple Hanumagiri in Ishwaramangala near Puttur. Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and others.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
Mangaluru
Karnataka
BJP

What's Brewing

Snowfall disrupts air traffic, Kashmir highway closed

Snowfall disrupts air traffic, Kashmir highway closed

Hubble captures new 'spoke' season of Saturn: NASA

Hubble captures new 'spoke' season of Saturn: NASA

Tossed to ground, 'tantrik's' healing kills UP boy

Tossed to ground, 'tantrik's' healing kills UP boy

Charles's coronation emblem shows king's love of nature

Charles's coronation emblem shows king's love of nature

Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Antarctic sea ice falls to record low: Study

Antarctic sea ice falls to record low: Study

 