Amit Shah questions contribution of Congress for Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has challenged the Congress to make public the statistics on the contributions made by Manmohan Singh government to Karnataka during its 10-year tenure.

“Congress has no record of its contribution for Karnataka. But we (BJP) have it. The Congress gave Rs 88,583 crore to Karnataka under 13th Finance Plan over a period of ten years. But, the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released Rs 2,19,506 crore to Karnataka during the period from 2014 to 2019. Will the Congress counter this claim?,” Shah sought to

know.

He was speaking at the valedictory of “Janasevak Samavesh,” a convention of the newly elected gram panchayat members at Belagavi on Sunday.

The Union Home Minister who listed the achievements of the BJP government in Karnataka as well as the centre, launched a tirade against the Grand Old Party.

“Gareebi Hatao of the Congress is only limited to statement and slogans. The party never came to rescue of the poor people. If so, why it did not provide free cooking gas, power, health facility and houses for the economically weaker section of society,?” Shah wanted to know.

Amit Shah claimed that bank accounts had been opened for seven crore people under the Modi government 13 crore households had been provided free cooking gas. Health facility had been extended to 60 crore people under Ayushman Bharath scheme.

Heaping praise on the Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka, Shah said that even prime minister had lauded the efforts of the state government in containing the spread of Covid pandemic in the state.

Calling upon people not to go by the words of Congress on Covid vaccine, he advised citizens to get vaccinated whenever their turn comes.

He said the prime minister aims to build a self-sustained (“Atma Nirbhar”) India and the toy cluster proposed to be set up at Koppal would come handy in reducing the dependence on China-made toys. He said the GDP would go up if more people make use of made in India products.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and others were present.