Amit Shah to attend programmes in Karnataka tomorrow

Amit Shah to attend slew of programmes in poll-bound Karnataka on March 26

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 25 2023, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 20:48 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would hoist a 103 ft high national flag and inaugurate the 'Gorata Shaheed Smarak' and memorial of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Gorata ground in Bidar district on Sunday.

The senior BJP leader will then fly to Gabbur in Raichur district where he will address a public meeting and participate in an inauguration and foundation laying programme in the afternoon.

Shah will attend an event organised by the 'Non-Resident Gujarati Samaj' here in the evening.

Later, in an apparent move to woo the two dominant communities, Lingayatas and Vokkaligas, in the poll-bound Karnataka, where elections are due by May, the BJP leader will unveil the statues of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara and the founder of Bengaluru city 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda on the 'Vidhana Soudha' premises.

Shah will also attend the BJP’s core committee meeting here.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
BJP
Amit Shah

