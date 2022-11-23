Amrit Paul's bail plea rejected 

Amrit Paul's bail plea rejected 

Paul is accused number 35 in a case registered at the High Grounds Police Station

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 23 2022, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 06:24 ist
The CID officials have already filed a charge-sheet against him. Credit: iStock Images

The Lokayukta special court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Amrit Paul, additional director general of police (ADGP), who has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. 

Paul is accused number 35 in a case registered at the High Grounds Police Station.

The CID officials have already filed a charge-sheet against him.

P Prasanna Kumar, special public prosecutor, submitted before the court that the accused had no explanation as to why the strong room’s keys were in the possession of his subordinates. The offence committed by him has an adverse impact on the fabric of society, he argued.

Paul is a top-ranked official in the state and if released on bail, he could present a threat to the prosecution materials and witnesses, the court opined and rejected the bail.

Lokayukta
bail plea
Karnataka
PSI scam

