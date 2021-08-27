Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham gets A++ grade

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Mysuru has been awarded A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in the third cycle with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.70 out of 4.

Amrita School of Arts and Sciences, Bogadi Second Stage, Mysuru, is a constituent school of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Mysuru for the last 18 years.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham had completed six years in January 2009 when it applied for accreditation for the first cycle.

Vice-Chancellor P Venkat Rangan said, “It is a privilege to have received A++ grading from NAAC considering that we are still a young university founded in 2003”.