Anganwadi infrastructure woes: Karnataka HC to pass interim directions

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday said it would pass interim directions for providing infrastructure to Anganwadis in the state.

A division bench headed by Chief justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka made this observation after expressing that the available infrastructure does not even cover 50% of the deficiency.

The court was hearing a PIL registered in 2011 related to malnutrition issues. The state government has informed the court that out of 65,911 Anganwadi centres in the state, 14,948 centres lack electricity connection, 18,974 centres do not have fans and 13,690 centres require toilets. In an additional affidavit, the state government said that around 6,700 Anganwadi centres will be provided with electricity, 8,300 centres with fans and 3,524 centres with toilets, with the funds available.

The counsel appearing for the intervening applicant said that according to the government, money earmarked for maintenance of Anganwadi centres is only 10 crore for the financial year 2021-22. The construction work of 1,700 toilets will be taken up after obtaining permission from the Finance Department. The advocate also pointed out that insofar as providing fans and electricity, the government stated that work will be undertaken as and when the budget is allocated.

The bench posted the matter for passing an interim order after noting that not even 50% of the centres have adequate basic infrastructure.