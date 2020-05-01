'Announce special package for unorganised labourers'

'Announce special package for unorganised labourers'

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 01 2020, 20:24 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 20:57 ist
Labour leaders from various organisations were felicitated at a programme held at Kottara Chowki in Mangaluru.

MLC Ivan D'Souza has urged the government to come to the rescue of unorganised labourers.

Speaking after honouring drivers at a programme organised at Kottara Chowki , he said "Nearly, 80% of unorganised labourers have no security and they are leading a miserable life. Thus, the laws to help labourers above 40 years is need of the hour. The government should announce a special package for the unorganised labourers," he demanded.

Rickshaw, lorry drivers, those labourers who work in hotels, have no facilities from the government, he told.

Labour leaders Sukumar Kulal, Janardhan, Chandrashekar, Adappa and Krishna Salian were felicitated.k

Rice and other grocery item kits were distributed to families of 50 labourers on the occasion.

 

 

 

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
unorganised labourers
informal sector

What's Brewing

RBI Governor to hold meeting with bank chiefs

RBI Governor to hold meeting with bank chiefs

Reliance Jio to bring Zoom-alternative JioMeet app soon

Reliance Jio to bring Zoom-alternative JioMeet app soon

COVID-19: PPE use may cause serious skin injuries

COVID-19: PPE use may cause serious skin injuries

Japan hotels get robot greeters for COVID-19 patients

Japan hotels get robot greeters for COVID-19 patients

 