'Announce special package for unorganised labourers'

MLC Ivan D'Souza has urged the government to come to the rescue of unorganised labourers.

Speaking after honouring drivers at a programme organised at Kottara Chowki , he said "Nearly, 80% of unorganised labourers have no security and they are leading a miserable life. Thus, the laws to help labourers above 40 years is need of the hour. The government should announce a special package for the unorganised labourers," he demanded.

Rickshaw, lorry drivers, those labourers who work in hotels, have no facilities from the government, he told.

Labour leaders Sukumar Kulal, Janardhan, Chandrashekar, Adappa and Krishna Salian were felicitated.k

Rice and other grocery item kits were distributed to families of 50 labourers on the occasion.