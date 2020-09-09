Another spell of heavy rainfall threatens Karnataka

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 09 2020, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 22:05 ist
Several districts in South Interior Karnataka, including parts of Bengaluru Urban district, will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for South Interior Karnataka districts for the period.

Forecasts indicate that thundershowers are likely to continue till Saturday, after which the intensity of rainfall is expected to subside in the region.

Coastal Karnataka too will receive heavy rainfall starting from Thursday, and a red alert has been issued im the districts for Friday.

IMD forecast said that heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places "very likely over coastal Karnataka during 10th-13th, South Interior Karnataka during 9th-12th", owing to an offshore trough which will cause widespread rainfall in Peninsular India.

Daily report by IMD, Bengaluru said that "Southwest monsoon was 'vigorous over South Interior Karnataka and active over North Interior Karnataka.

"According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell, parts of Davanagere had received up to 205 mm between 8.30 am of September 8 and 9. Very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) was reported in 31 stations, primarily in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Chitradurga and Davangere. Heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) was reported in 198 stations.

 

 

