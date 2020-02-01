Anti-CAA play: Owaisi assures arrested Bidar women of legal help

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday met the two suspects arrested in a sedition case in connection with an anti-CAA play enacted at a primary school run by Shaheen Group of Institutions in Bidar.

Owaisi met Fareeda Begum, headmistress of the school and Anuja Minsa, the mother of the girl child who was part of the drama during the annual day function, in jail and assured them of the legal assistance.

Anuja Minsa is said to have regretted for landing in jail for the mistake committed by her daughter.

In a series of tweets, the MP said, “Fareeda is unwell and had to be administered glucose. Anuja and her child lived alone as she is widow. The child is being looked after by her landlord.”

Earlier in the day, Owaisi met Superintendent of Police T Shreedhar and appealed to him to take back the sedition charge filed against the headmistress, and the mother, as a school play can’t be treated as crime.

The MP paid a surprise visit to Bidar as there were the chances of the police denying him the permission to visit the ‘City of Whispering Monuments’. Telangana AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, Bidar CMC councillors Azizsab Khan and Syed Munnur Khadri accompanied Owaisi.

Bail plea hearing

Meanwhile, an anticipatory bail plea submitted by Shaheen Group of Institutions president Abdul Khadeer and four others at the District and Sessions Court did not come up for hearing on Saturday as the judge was on leave.

However, the JMFC court has admitted the bail plea of Fareeda Begum and Anuja.