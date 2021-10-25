Anti-conversion bill will be tool for fringe elements: Bengaluru Archbishop

Metropolitan Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado on Monday appealed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to drop the anti-conversion bill and said the community leaders will look into allegations of 36 cases of forced conversions.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, he cautioned the government against playing into the hands of small fundamentalist groups disturbing the harmony in society.

“The anti-conversion bill would become a tool for the fringe elements to take law into their own hands and vitiate the atmosphere with communal unrest in the otherwise peaceful state,” he said.

The archbishop said the Christian religious leaders were against forced or fraudulent conversion. "However, bringing such a law will not only affect the constitutionally guaranteed freedom but will lead to targeting the Christian community," he said, adding that Christianity doesn't accept conversion by force.

He said the current laws were equipped to deal with such allegations. "If there are forced conversions, let the police take action. About 12 years ago, we had attacks on churches and Bommai stood in our support as Janata Dal leader. Today, we request him to look into this issue," he said.

To a question on the claim that 36 cases of forced conversion have been registered, he said, "Most of these allegations are baseless. Giving free education to children or food to a hungry person is not aimed at converting them. Still, we will look into these matters and see if there is any truth in such allegations."

While refusing to comment on the government's survey of churches citing that the matter was in the court, he said, "I know that these particular details (on churches) will go to certain groups who will take the law into their hands."

Fasting on Second Friday of November

Archbishop Machado said the Christian community will protest against the bill by observing a day’s fast on the second Friday of November.

“We will appeal once again to the chief minister and other leaders against the bill. I have told our community that we have to introspect. Therefore, we have declared one day of prayer and fasting for all Christians in Karnataka on the second Friday of November,” he said.