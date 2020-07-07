AP, Telangana residents restricted

AP, Telangana residents restricted

Ballari,
  Jul 07 2020, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 22:36 ist

The district administration has restricted free movement of people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in Ballari district. According to an order issued by the DC, a significant number of Covid-19 patients in the district are from AP and Telangana. Therefore, the travel is allowed only for those with a Sevasindhu pass.

