AP, Telangana residents restricted

The district administration has restricted free movement of people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in Ballari district. According to an order issued by the DC, a significant number of Covid-19 patients in the district are from AP and Telangana. Therefore, the travel is allowed only for those with a Sevasindhu pass.
Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?
Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war
World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die
'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs
New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity
A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?