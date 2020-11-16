APMCs will be strengthened, says Minister S T Somashekar

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar said that measures will be taken to strengthen APMCs and use of APMC yard for alternative purposes.
Speaking to media persons after visiting APMC yard in Baikampady, he said that the agriculture produce markets should be used effectively. In case of necessity, the government is ready to bring in amendments to facilitate effective use.
The amendment to the APMC act allows farmers to sell their produce anywhere. There are also plans to decentralise the power of the APMCs. As a result, dependence on Bengaluru for minor works can be avoided.
MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty said that there is a need for proper connectivity to APMC yard in Baikamapdy. Cold storage is necessary in the yard for storing fruits. There is a need to develop the yard.
