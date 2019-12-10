APP appointment scam: HC issues notice to govt

The High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the government regarding irregularities in appointment of 197 Assistant Public Prosecutors (APPs) in 2013.

A division bench of Justices Ravi Malimath and M Nagaprasanna was hearing a PIL by Samaj Parivarthana Samudaya founder S R Hiremath and Sudha Katta.

During the hearing, advocate for the petitioner S Umapathy said the government had not complied with the earlier order of the court. The bench directed that notice be issued to the government to file objections in the matter. The case was deferred to December 17.

Probe stayed

The High Court has stayed the trial against Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan pertaining to the allegation that he had filed false affidavit during 2019 elections. The case is pending before the special court for criminal cases against elected representatives.

Justice G Narendar was hearing a writ petition filed by Mohan seeking to quash the proceedings in the trial court. After hearing the petitioner advocate, the court stayed the proceedings in the case and issued notice to th ecomplainant.

A case was filed against Mohan alleging that he had submitted false affidavit to the election commission and had not mentioned about holding assets in the form of immovable properties measuring 42 acres 14 guntas lands at Lakshmipura in Devanahalli taluk.