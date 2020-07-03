App for donating funds to govt schools

App for donating funds to govt schools

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS , Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 03 2020, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 21:17 ist

With Covid-19 putting an end to meetings and conferences, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has developed a mobile app to receive funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme for the development of government schools across the state.

The mobile app 'Nanna Shaale Nanna Koduge' will soon be available to public . The department has spent Rs 1.45 crore for development of this application. Philanthropists,  alumni and corporates can donate to government schools through this app.
 

