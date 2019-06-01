App to help report tobacco rule violations

A mobile phone application created by the government to report tobacco-related violations has 25 complaints on it, even before its official launch.

Most of the complaints, according to officials in the department of health and family welfare, are those of smoking in public places. One can now report violations of tobacco use on a mobile phone application launched by the department of health and family welfare.

The app ‘StopTobacco’ is being launched to commemorate the World No Tobacco Day on May 31. To begin with, users in 10 districts including Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Udupi, Kolar and Belagavi can download the app and use it.

According to officials in the department of health, this app has four components which aim at creating awareness among users and also have better reporting of a violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA).

Users can download the app and upload images of violation of COTPA. With the application being GPS-enabled, the location will also be gathered by the app.

The message on violation is sent to the district health officer concerned, to begin with. A copy of the same will be sent to the squad at the district level, where authorities from various other departments such as education, women and child development and the police will receive alerts.

Six-day deadline

A source in the department said that to ensure accountability, a six-day deadline has been given to resolve every case that has been raised. Once the complaint is uploaded, a member of the squad or officials in the department will visit the site, resolve the issue. A report will be submitted to the acting panel, once it is resolved.

“There are cases when one finds tobacco being sold by a minor or to a minor. Such incidents can be reported on the app,” said an official.

Users can also get brief information on COTPA and its violation.

For those attempting to quit tobacco, the app assists them with the list of nearby counselling centres.

Tumakuru City Corporation will be declared tobacco-free by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara. This is a district that has reported minimal violations.