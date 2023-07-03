Application process for ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ likely from July 14

The application process for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme is likely to begin on July 14, Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said on Sunday.

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme is an initiative aimed at empowering women by providing the woman head of the family Rs 2,000 per month.

The application process for the scheme will be set in motion on July 14. Discussions on the same are underway. We will announce the same soon. The government will start depositing Rs 2,000 per month into the bank accounts of the eligible women from August, Hebbalkar said, adding that the Congress government would live up to the expectations of the people. “Stable government and prosperous Karnataka is our goal”, the minister said.

On HDK’s remark

When asked about JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy’s allegation of the Congress government introducing ‘YST tax (in an indirect reference to CM’s son Yathindra), Hebbalkar said, “Kumaraswamy has the experience of running a government. He is a statesman. I don’t know why he said this. It’s not right to make such an allegations. The government is just one month old. Let it work.”

Replying to a query on BJP leaders’ claims that they would go all out against the government during the legislature session, the minister said, “Let them first resolve the infighting within their party. They can then think of taking on the government.”