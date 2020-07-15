Approach authorities for mental health in telemedicine: HC.

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed a petitioner to a make representation before the authorities with the request to include mental health professionals in telemedicine guidelines. The PIL primarily contended that the Outpatient Department (OPD) at Nimhans was non-functional for two months.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka disposed of the petition filed by Jay Datt Bhatt. The bench stated that the OPD has resumed operations at Nimhans since June 1, 2020.

On the other prayer in the PIL, the bench directed the petitioner to make representation before the appropriate authority. Telemedicine Practice Guidelines were prepared by the Medical Council of India in consultation with NITI Aayog. The petitioner claimed that the guidelines recognise limited medical practitioners.

"The submission is that only a registered medical practitioner will be able to prescribe telemedicine. His contention is that many other professionals are rendering tele psychotherapy services and therefore, it is necessary to include those professionals, so that even they can prescribe telemedicine. It will be open to the petitioner to make representation before the authorities which have drafted the telemedicine guidelines. It is obvious that if such a representation is made, concerned authorities will look into it and take steps in accordance with law,’’ the bench ordered.

The telemedicine guidelines were issued in March 2020 in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. It provides information on various aspects of telemedicine, including information on technology platforms and tools available to medical practitioners. It also has information on how to integrate these technologies to provide healthcare delivery. The guidelines state that a registered medical practitioner is entitled to provide telemedicine consultation to patients from any part of India.