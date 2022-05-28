Are you a Dravidian or Aryan, Bommai asks Siddaramaiah

A day after Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah questioned the nativity of the RSS, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday asked the Congress leader to specify if he was a Dravidian or Aryan.

“I want to ask Siddaramaiah, where did he come from? Is he a Dravidian or Aryan? Let him answer this first,” Bommai told reporters.

On Friday, Siddaramaiah wondered if the founding fathers of the RSS, the BJP’s ideological parent, were native Indians, suggesting that they belonged to the Aryan race.

Bommai also hit back at Siddaramaiah for saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be compared with former PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Definitely, Modi can't be compared with Nehru,” Bommai said. “During China’s invasion, Nehru did not take the right steps and ceded Indian soil. But Modi took strong steps against Chinese aggression and saved India’s soil. Also, Modi did not compromise with Pakistan. He has worked for India’s unity. There are several examples. It is Modi who made India strong,” he said.

‘Will talk to education minister’

Responding to demands for the sacking of textbook revision committee chairperson Rohith Chakratirtha, Bommai said he would discuss this with Primary & Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh. “The education minister knows everything that has happened. We will make a decision,” he said.