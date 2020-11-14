Argument between police and firework vendors

A heated argument broke out between police personnel and fireworks vendors in connection with selling crackers at JK Grounds here.

A few police personnel, who visited the ground, asked the vendors not to open the shop as there were complaints that a few vendors are selling banned items like non-green crackers.

Police said that the vendors were asked to open the shops after inspection at 10 am. The irked vendors took the police to the task.

The vendors claimed that "We have invested a huge amount on crackers and MCC has allotted place and collected fee from us," they said.

The vendors said, "let the police take action against the vendors violating the norms instead of disturbing all".