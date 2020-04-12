Army men join cops in enforcing lockdown

As many as 20 soldiers of the Indian Army who are either retired or on leave and have come back home to Kunigal taluk are helping out the local police in maintaining security during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Army man Koothahalli Shivanna approached the DySP Jagadish recently and offered to help the police in their work. Police agreed to take the help of the soldiers during the lockdown period.

On Sunday, a meeting was called and the soldiers were briefed about the role they need to play in maintaining security especially at checkpoints at district borders. Now the soldiers are stationed along with the police at the Anchepalya check post.

As of now, the soldiers are on guard once a week in two shifts (24/7) and are checking the unnecessary movement of people and vehicles at the border check post. If people disobey the ban on movement, the soldiers are handing over the rule violators to the police.