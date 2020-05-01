‘Arrangements made for marketing Mattugulla’

  May 01 2020
Horticulture department officials in Udupi said that arrangements had been made for the marketing of Mattugulla (Brinjal) cultivated in Mattu, Uliyaragoli and Kote villages in Kaup taluk.

Mattugulla, known for its unique taste, is not only in demand in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts but also in foreign countries.

As many as 89 Mattugulla farmers had cultivated the crop in 128 acres.

Due to lockdown, transportation was affected. After consulting Vadiraja Mattugulla Belegarara Sangha, it has been decided to sell it through Hopcoms in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Pass will be issued by the Horticulture department for transporting the harvest. Farmers can contact the Horticulture department for marketing pineapple, watermelon and other Horticulture crops.

