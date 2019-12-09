Arrogance led to defeat of Congress: Poojary

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru ,
  • Dec 09 2019, 22:53pm ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2019, 22:55pm ist

Senior Congress leader B Janardhana Poojary on Monday said he had predicted the BJP’s victory in the byelections a few months ago.

“I had asked Congressmen to mend their ways. If Congress leaders are arrogant, it is impossible to stop the BJP from winning the elections. I had repeatedly told this to Congress leaders. But they failed to understand. I hope they will now understand what I had told them in the past," he told reporters here. 

"The Congress leaders should give priority to opinions of the people and concentrate on organising the party," he said. 

 

 

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka bypolls
Janardhan Poojary
Congress defeat
Comments (+)
 