Arrogance led to defeat of Congress: Poojary

Senior Congress leader B Janardhana Poojary on Monday said he had predicted the BJP’s victory in the byelections a few months ago.

“I had asked Congressmen to mend their ways. If Congress leaders are arrogant, it is impossible to stop the BJP from winning the elections. I had repeatedly told this to Congress leaders. But they failed to understand. I hope they will now understand what I had told them in the past," he told reporters here.

"The Congress leaders should give priority to opinions of the people and concentrate on organising the party," he said.