Article 371(j) cell to shift to Kalaburagi soon, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that an order had been issued to shift the Article 371(J) cell from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi, to supervise the development works and appointments in Kalyana Karnataka region. The cell will soon start functioning in Kalaburagi.

He told reporters at the Kalaburagi airport that as assured in the legislature session, a permanent secretary has been appointed to the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB).

“I will speak about the recruitment for vacant posts in this region after the bypolls are over,” the CM said.

The government is ready to provide an additional Rs 1,500 crore along with annual budgetary allocation of Rs 1,500 crore to the KKRDB.

Before this, the board must spend the funds being released by the government, the chief minister said.

The CM exuded confidence that the BJP will win the bypolls to Hanagal and Sindagi Assembly segments.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka visited the tremor-hit villages. He spoke to the residents and the scientists on the frequent tremors in Gadikeshwar and its surrounding villages.

The government will take a call on constructing sheds for the residents after scientists and earthquake experts submit their report, he said.