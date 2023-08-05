Arya Vysya Corporation action plan

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda approved the 2023-24 action plan of the Karnataka Arya Vysya Community Development Corporation on Saturday.
The corporation will offer Rs 1 lakh as a loan at 4 per cent interest for business activities.
Under the Ahara Vahini (food truck) scheme, those, who have already availed a bank loan, will get Rs 2 lakh as financial assistance.
Under Vasavi Jalashakti, small farmers will get Rs 2 lakh loan (4 per cent interest) and Rs 50,000 assistance for borewells and pumpsets.
Students will get a loan of Rs 1 lakh (2 per cent interest) under the Arivu scheme.
The corporation has decided to invite applications online from August 18.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Study finds thousands of living descendants of slaves
‘Rajini fever’ in Tamil Nadu ahead of 'Jailer' release
Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta
Compound archer Aditi becomes world champion at 17
Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Cairo
H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open
7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project