As waters rise, state asks Maha to regulate outflow

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa asked his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis to "regulate" the discharge from the reservoirs of his state.

"Due to the heavy discharge from Maharashtra reservoirs, the northern Karnataka districts of Belagavi, Vijayapura, Raichur, Kalaburagi and Yadgir are severely affected by inflows into the Krishna river, and the situation is alarming. The heavy discharge from Maharashtra is affecting humans and livestock of these districts very badly,” Yediyurappa stated in his letter to Fadnavis.

Yediyurappa said Maharashtra is letting out huge quantities of floodwater from Koyna reservoir to the Krishna river and its tributaries. "The outflow from Koyna reservoir has been increased from 20,000 to 50,000 cusec and then from 50,000 to 80,000 and finally to 1.25 lakh cusec in a span of two days,” Yediyurappa pointed out.

He requested Fadnavis to instruct his officials to regulate the situation. "The discharge shall be regulated on an incremental basis and not by abruptly releasing huge quantities. The release shall be intimated to Karnataka officers well in advance,” the chief minister stated. “Coordination between officers of both states is essential at this hour.”

Yediyurappa, in another letter, asked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to "take all necessary precautionary measures" in view of Karnataka’s discharge from Almatti and Narayanpur reservoirs. “The surplus inflow being received from Maharashtra is being regulated and surplus water is being discharged to the Krishna river,” Yediyurappa told Rao.

The release from the Narayanpur reservoir at 8 am on August 5 was about 2.75 lakh cusec, Yediyurappa stated.