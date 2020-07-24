ASHA worker cum auto driver in Udupi helps woman in labour

When a woman developed labour pain midnight, an ASHA worker who is also an auto driver, drove her to a hospital 18 kms away from the village.

ASHA worker Rajivi has been lauded for her service on social media. She drove her auto with the pregnant woman from Pernankila to Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Haji Abdulla Government Women and Children's Hospital Udupi.

Speaking to DH, she said "I received a call at 3.15 am that Srilatha from Pernankila developed labour pain. Immediately, I drove my auto and got her admitted to the hospital. Srilatha delivered a girl baby on Thursday."

"Being a woman, it is my duty to respond to the woes of a woman. I do not charge for hiring my auto to shift pregnant women for delivery. The family members thank me after the delivery, that itself is the biggest gift for me," she said with a smile.

Pernankila village did not have bus facilities in the past. Only autorickshaws were plying on the dilapidated road. "With the help of my husband, I learnt to drive an auto as a passion. Over a period of time, the auto became my source of livelihood. I have been driving an auto for the last 20 years. After my husband's death, I have been working as an auto driver. I work as an ASHA worker from morning till noon. From noon till night, I ride auto for living," she said.

She also creates awareness on Covid-19 by pasting a poster urging people to maintain social distance, wear a mask and use a sanitiser on her auto.