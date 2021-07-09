Ashada Friday marked at Chamundeshwari temple; no devotees allowed

Ashada Friday was celebrated with religious fervor at Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill.
Chamundeshwari Utsava and other such rituals were performed. However, no devotees were allowed to take part in the rituals.
Priests led by Shashishekar Dixit performed the rituals for the deity.
The district administration has banned the entry of the devotees atop the hill due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the police have blocked the way to the temple.
