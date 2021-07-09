Ashada Friday marked at Chamundeshwari temple

Ashada Friday marked at Chamundeshwari temple; no devotees allowed

DHNS 
DHNS , Mysuru,
  • Jul 09 2021, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 14:49 ist
Sri Chamundeswari Temple, atop the Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru. Credit: DH File Photo

Ashada Friday was celebrated with religious fervor at Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill.

Chamundeshwari Utsava and other such rituals were performed. However, no devotees were allowed to take part in the rituals.

Priests led by Shashishekar Dixit performed the rituals for the deity.

The district administration has banned the entry of the devotees atop the hill due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the police have blocked the way to the temple.

Chamundi Hills
Chamundeshwari temple
Mysuru
Covid-19

