ASI assaults woman SI in Mandya

A woman sub-inspector was reportedly assaulted by an assistant sub-inspector at the Basaralu police station in the taluk. An FIR has been lodged against the ASI.

The incident had occurred on November 9, when Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa paid a visit to KR Pet taluk. Basaralu SI Jayagowri returned to the police station in the evening after duty. ASI Shivananjegowda was in the station at that time. There was a quarrel between the duo over night patrolling.

It is said that Jayagowri told Shivananjegowda to be on night patrol. He refused to do so, saying he was on duty the whole day and it was difficult to continue for the night. Though Jayagowri told him to go home, rest for a while and return for duty in the night, the ASI assaulted Jayagowri.

According to a complaint lodged by Jayagowri, Shivananjegowda dragged the collar of her uniform and assaulted her.

He also abused her, the complaint said.