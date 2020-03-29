Assault: 18k health workers threaten strike from March 31

The State health Assistants and Supervisors' Central Association has threatened that over 18,000 health assistants and supervisors across the state will strike work from March 31, if the government fails to take action against the cops accused of assaulting a health supervisor in Belagavi on Saturday.

Central association president B A Kumbar told reporters, "All three cops involved in the assault of Health department supervisor Basavaraj Dollin should be sacked before March 31, failing which over 18,000 health assistants and supervisors would boycott work from Tuesday," he warned.

Health official Basavaraj Dollin was on his way to the office from his house at Mahantesh Nagar when the cops caned him.

The official alleged that despite producing his ID and the department files, three cops - one in uniform and two in mufti - kicked and beat him up till he became unconscious.

The official has suffered injuries in the abdomen, arms, legs, and back and is undergoing treatment at the Belagavi district hospital. A medico-legal case has been registered.