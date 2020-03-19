Assembly clears Land Reforms law amid protests

Bengaluru, DHNS: Opposition parties staged a walkout protesting the passage of the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The amendment allows a company or organisation facing losses 'due to various reasons beyond its control' to sell the land allotted to them for industrial, housing projects, educational or other purposes after a period of seven years. At present, Section 109 of the Act does not allow for such sale. However, the government will have to permit the sale of such lands which should be used for the 'same purpose'.

Former Congress minister R V Deshpande contended that the amendment would provide room for misuse, while former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar said that it would attract dubious businessmen interested in real estate alone.

Deshpande sought clarity on how the government would act if an industrialist utilised only 15 of the 100 acres allotted to him and decides to sell the entire extent of the land after seven years citing loss or sickness. Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the government would take a call on such cases.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said that land conversion will not be allowed during the sale of land. "The provision is only to continue the industry that was permitted. An industrialist can sell only if the land is used for the same purpose it was granted," he said.

NLS quota cleared

The Assembly also passed the National Law School of India (Amendment) Bill to reserve 25% seats at the premier law school for students from Karnataka. The quota will apply to any student who has studied for ten years in Karnataka. Also, the Karnataka Law University (Amendment) Bill and the Karnataka Official Language (Amendment) Bill were also passed by the Assembly.